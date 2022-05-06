Ohio high school student gets perfect ACT score

Officials at Padua Franciscan High School in Parma announced Alex Quang achieved the perfect score.

PARMA, Ohio — A northeastern Ohio high school student recently got a perfect score on the ACT standardized college admissions test.

Officials at Padua Franciscan High School in Parma announced Alex Quang achieved the score, saying less than .5% of all ACT test-takers in the world get a perfect score.

“This accomplishment means a lot to me,” he said. “I worked very hard to get it, and it took a few attempts before I could put together a perfect score.”

Alex is in Padua’s MedTrack program, which is an award-winning advanced healthcare program. MedTrack Director Laurie Grabowski describes him as an achiever at the highest level.

“He earned nearly straight A+ grades during a tough semester of junior year with five Honors or AP classes.”

But Alex isn’t taking all of the credit for his academic success.

“All of my classmates at Padua played a huge role, since they’re a huge reason I enjoy showing up to school every day,” he said.

His plans are to major in aerospace engineering at the best college he can attend.

Tommy Futey, also a junior at the same school, scored a near-perfect 35 on his ACT – an achievement that less than .9% of students get worldwide.

“Thank you to all of the great people in my life who support me and help me achieve as much as I can,” Tommy said.

Principal Bob DiRocco said both Alex and Tommy are outstanding Bruins.