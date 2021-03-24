Ohio extends tax filing deadline to align with federal date of May 17

The new deadline to file and pay Ohio individual income and school district income taxes for 2020 is approximately one month from the original date of April 15.

The Ohio Department of Taxation announced Wednesday that the state is pushing back the tax filing deadline to May 17 to match the federal government and IRS date.

The new deadline to file and pay Ohio individual income and school district income taxes for 2020 is approximately one month from the original date of April 15.

Ohio Tax Commissioner Jeff McClain said the extension is intended to provide some relief for Ohioans affected by the public safety measures to help the spread of COVID-19.

As with the IRS extension, Ohio will be waiving penalty on tax due payments made during the extension and there will be no interest charges on payments.