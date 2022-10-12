Ohio education board sends measure to reject Title IX amendment to executive committee

The decision came after hours of discussion on Wednesday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Board of Education voted to send a measure that would to reject President Joe Biden's Title IX amendment to protect transgender students from discrimination to an executive committee for further discussion and review.

The resolution, introduced by state board member Brendan Shea, would require school districts to tell parents when their student "questions their gender identity," wants to be identified by another name or pronoun or other matters related to their gender identity. It also asks the legislature to approve a ban on teaching students in kindergarten through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity.

The board voted 12-7 on Wednesday to send the measure to the committee, essentially tabling the issue. The board did not set a date for when there will be further discussion or a vote on the issue.

The expanded definition of Title IX would require schools to allow access to bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams to transgender students.

The goal of the expansion was to provide more protection for students against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Supporters urged the board to vote for the measure, saying it will prevent schools from shielding parents if their children identify as transgender.

Opponents of the measure argue it will cause harm to transgender youth by outing them when they aren't ready to tell their parents and will increase bullying in schools because they will not be a protected class.

Schools in Ohio that do not go along with Biden's amendment risk losing federal funding for their school lunch program.

Even if the vote was in favor of the measure, the board cannot force schools to follow it. New bills would need to be passed through the state legislature first.