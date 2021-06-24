Ohio doubles grant funds to help businesses impacted by pandemic

The state launched the grant programs in June with $155 million available, but the money was increased to $310 million when the fiscal bill was passed last month.

In an effort to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the amount of money through four grants has doubled to more than $300 million.

The state launched the grant programs in June with $155 million available, but the money was increased to $310 million when the fiscal bill was passed July 1.

To ensure the grants are spread throughout the state, each program has a set aside amount of funding for each of Ohio's 88 counties. The grants range from $10,000 to $30,000 each.

If businesses in a county don't use all the money set aside by July 31, the money will become available for all businesses in the state.

DeWine is encouraging small and medium-sized businesses to take advantage of the opportunity.

"Funding is set aside for businesses in all of Ohio's 88 counties and grants range from $10,000 to $30,000 apiece. As we continue our recovery from the pandemic, we want to give our local businesses this money to help them successfully move forward," DeWine said.