Ohio distracted driving law goes into effect Tuesday

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a statewide public awareness campaign to draw attention to the new distracted driving law.

Example video title will go here for this video

OHIO, USA — Starting Tuesday, it will be illegal in most circumstances for drivers in Ohio to use a cellphone or electronic device while driving.

The legislation, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in January, will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically will prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.

The legislature comes with some exceptions, such as if they are stopped at a red light, using a speakerphone function without holding the phone, or holding phones to their ears for calls but not using texting or typing functions.

It's recommended that drivers pull over to a safe location and park their cars if they must use their devices.

"Distracted driving crashes aren't accidents, they're the result of drivers who make the choice to divert their attention away from the road and risk their lives and the lives of everyone around them," said Governor DeWine. "Far too many people have been seriously injured and killed in Ohio because of poor choices behind the wheel, and we are certain that this new law will influence positive changes in behavior and save lives as a result."

The law includes a six-month grace period in which law enforcement will issue warnings as part of an effort to educate motorists about the law changes. Starting Oct. 5, law enforcement officers will begin issuing tickets to those found violating the law.

Drivers will receive two points on their license and up to a $150 fine for their first offense and three points and up to a $250 fine for their second offense.

If the driver commits three or more offenses, four points will be added to their license and they could receive up to a $500 fine. Additionally, the driver's license could be suspended for 90 days.

New research from Nationwide Insurance found that 42% of Ohio drivers surveyed admit making a phone call on a handheld device while driving, 25% say they’ve texted while driving, 10% have video chatted and 5% admitted to watching TV or a movie while driving.