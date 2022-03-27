What to know ahead of Ohio's gubernatorial Democratic primary debate

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley will take the debate stage at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

WILBERFORCE, Ohio — The two Democratic candidates vying to unseat Gov. Mike DeWine will debate Tuesday night at Central State University in Wilberforce.

The candidates

John Cranley, the mayor of Cincinnati for the last 13 years, is aiming to modernize Ohio's infrastructure and economy with proceeds from legalizing marijuana and to extract money from energy companies for homeowner rebates. When Cranley announced he was running for governor, he said the GOP-controlled state legislature has been tainted by corruption and puts the interests of big corporations over workers.

Nan Whaley, Dayton's mayor and a progressive Democrat, is aiming to make history by becoming the state's first female major-party nominee for governor. Whaley said at the time of her bid to run for governor, the state's GOP-dominated state legislature isn't working and Ohio needs to do more to recover from the pandemic.

How to watch

The debate is scheduled to run from 7 - 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed live in this article. It will also be available to watch on the 10TV mobile app, the WBNS-10TV YouTube channel or our Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps – just search 10TV.