Ohio commission approves backup legislative maps made by Republicans

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Redistricting Commission has passed House and Senate maps that were drafted as a backup plan in the event the independent mapmakers hired by the state were unable to complete their maps in time.

The commission voted 4-3 in favor of the maps, with auditor Keith Faber being the lone Republican to vote against the maps.

Through the day, the seven-member, GOP-controlled commission awaited final results from two independent mapmakers who worked through the weekend on new maps in a first-ever process allowing their work to be viewed step-by-step online.

Late in the afternoon, the commission reversed course and voted 5-2 to revive maps previously declared unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court and make some adjustments to them in the hopes of fixing problems identified by the court.

The move was necessary to make the Supreme Court’s midnight deadline Monday, said Republican Senate President Matt Huffman, a commission member.

Democrats criticized the move, with Rep. Allison Russo calling it "a slap in the face to Ohio voters" that disregarded the Supreme Court's order to draw constitutional maps.