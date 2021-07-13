Ohio coaches fired for pizza incident file defamation suit

The plaintiffs are former Canton McKinley head coach Marcus Wattley and five of his assistants.

Six Ohio high school football coaches who were fired when a father complained his son was forced to eat a pizza containing pork in violation of his religious beliefs have sued the parent, his attorney, school officials and others for defamation.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the player voluntarily chose the pizza instead of chicken nuggets as discipline for off-field behavior while teammates were ordered to run laps in a gym while carrying 45-pound weights.

The player’s father, Kenny Walker, said his 17-year-old son was disciplined for missing a voluntary workout because of a shoulder injury.

The complaint says the coaches were unaware that eating pork violated the player's Hebrew Israelite beliefs.