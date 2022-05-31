Ohio awards $15 million to help state's meat supply chain

A release from the state says 75 Ohio meat processors will receive the funds to help them expand capacity and meet the growing demand for meat processing services.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The state is awarding $15 million in grants to help Ohio's meat supply chain and reduce dependence on out-of-state meat processors, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Wednesday.

A release from the state says 75 Ohio meat processors will receive the funds to help them expand capacity and meet the growing demand for meat processing services.

This is the second round of funding offered through the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program.

DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and the Ohio General Assembly partnered to increase the amount of funding available through the program from $10 million to $25 million.

“Meat processors have struggled with the supply chain issues that have also impacted other industries,” Husted said. “These grants will help meat processors increase productivity, which means they can increase the supply and lower costs for the consumer.”