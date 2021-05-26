Ohio announces first winners of 'Vax-a-Million'

The state said Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton is the first winner of the $1 million dollar prize and Joseph Costello in Englewood is the winner of the scholarship.

Ohio announced the first two winners in the state's 'Vax-a-Million' lottery Wednesday evening.

The state said Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton in Hamilton County is the first winner of the $1 million dollar prize and Joseph Costello in Montgomery County is the winner of a four-year scholarship to any Ohio state college.

Four more winners of the $1 million and a college scholarship will be announced each Wednesday for the next four weeks.

More than 2.7 million people in the state entered to win the $1 million prize. More than 104,000 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 entered to win the college scholarship.