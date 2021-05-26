Ohio announces first winners of 'Vax-a-Million'

Ohio announced the first two winners in the state's 'Vax-a-Million' lottery Wednesday evening.
The state said Abbigail Bugenske from Silverton in Hamilton County is the first winner of the $1 million dollar prize and Joseph Costello in Montgomery County is the winner of a four-year scholarship to any Ohio state college.
Four more winners of the $1 million and a college scholarship will be announced each Wednesday for the next four weeks.
More than 2.7 million people in the state entered to win the $1 million prize. More than 104,000 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17 entered to win the college scholarship.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced the lottery as an incentive for Ohioans to get the COVID-19 vaccine before health orders are lifted on June 2.