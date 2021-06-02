Ohio announces 2nd Vax-a-Million lottery winners

After Wednesday night, three more $1 million and college scholarship winners will be announced each Wednesday for the next three weeks.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio has announced the next two winners in the state's Vax-a-Million lottery.

Jonathan Caryle from Toledo in Lucas County is the second winner of the $1 million prize. Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County is the winner of the four-year scholarship, including room and board.

Abbigail Bugenske, last week's winner of $1 million learned of her good fortune just minutes before her name was drawn when DeWine called as she was driving to her parents' home in suburban Cleveland.

The mom of Joseph Costello, the college scholarship winner, was leaving work when the governor called and had to sit down, she was so shocked.

More than 3.2 million Ohioans entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, up from the 2.8 million who had registered for last week's drawing. More than 133,000 children entered their names for the scholarship, up from just over 104,000 last week.

The names were actually drawn Monday using a random number generator, to leave time to confirm recipients' eligibility. Vax-a-Million is open to permanent Ohio residents who have received either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first part of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccination.

DeWine, a Republican, announced the program May 12 to boost lagging vaccination rates.

Participants must register to enter by phone or via the Vax-a-Million website. Teens can register themselves, but parents or legal guardians must verify their eligibility. The names of entrants who don't win will be carried over week to week. The deadline for new registrations is just before midnight on Sunday.

More than 5.3 million people in Ohio had at least started the vaccination process as of this week, or about 45% of the state. About 4.7 million people are done getting vaccinated, or about 40% of the state. Nationally, more than 168 million Americans have started the vaccination process, or about 51% of the population. More than 135 million are fully vaccinated, or about 41%.