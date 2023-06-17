2 children abducted by parents in northeast Ohio found safe

The Cleveland Division of Police says 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez were reported missing on West 98th Street in Cleveland.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLEVELAND — The AMBER Alert issued for two missing Cleveland children has been canceled.

5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez were located and found safe in Indiana, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

An AMBER Alert was issued Saturday evening for two young children who were reportedly taken by their parents in northeast Ohio.

The Cleveland Division of Police says 5-year-old Nathaniel Lopez and 8-month-old Gabriel Lopez were reported missing on West 98th Street in Cleveland. As of 9:15 p.m., it is unknown where the children were last seen.

Cleveland police have identified the suspects as 34-year-old Christian Elain Salinas and 33-year-old Andrew Lopez. Police believe the suspects are the parents.

Salinas is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 130 pounds and has brown eyes.

Lopez is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Salinas and Lopez are suspected to be driving a red 2001 Toyota Camry with a missing passenger side view mirror. The vehicle has the Ohio license plate number JEV5186.