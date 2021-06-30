Officials: Ohio corrections officer sexually assaulted 3 inmates

Andre Bacsa, 34, is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.

Bacsa has worked at the Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland since March 2019 and was placed on paid leave after being charged. He was being held at the jail after county sheriff’s deputies arrested him on Tuesday, but officials were looking to transfer him to a facility in another county.