ODNR officers to start wearing body cameras

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are in the process of being outfitted with body cameras.

The announcement was made Friday by Governor Mike DeWine and ODNR Director Mary Mertz. ODNR sought approval from the Ohio Controlling Board for $3.5 million, which they received through CARES Act funding and COVID-19 relief funding.

“Body cameras are becoming an increasingly important piece of technology in all areas of law enforcement," said DeWine. "These new cameras have the ability to protect natural resources and wildlife officers while also offering transparency to the public."

ODNR officers are required to enforce all laws and statutes within their jurisdiction, according to a release from the governor's office. DeWine directed ODNR to begin the process of outfitting their wildlife and natural resources officers with body cameras last year.

The rollout is expected to be complete by the end of the year, according to a release.