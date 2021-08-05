Northern Ohio native Katie Nageotte wins gold in women’s pole vault at Tokyo Olympics

Katie Nageotte earned gold in the women’s pole vault finals early Thursday morning.

CLEVELAND — A northern Ohio woman has won gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 30-year-old hails from the Cleveland area. It was at a tavern in that area where her friends and family gathered to watch her victory.

Each competitor gets three attempts at topping various heights in the pole vault. Competitors are eliminated from the finals if they fail to clear the bar by the third attempt.

According to 3News, Nageotte earned gold by topping the bar at 4.9m.