Northeastern Ohio hospital says transplant recipient got kidney intended for a different patient

CLEVELAND — A northeastern Ohio hospital said on Monday an error that took place several days ago resulted in a patient receiving a kidney that was intended for someone else.

University Hospitals told our sister-station WKYC the incident happened on July 2.

"We are dismayed that an error recently occurred resulting in one patient receiving a kidney intended for another. The kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering as expected. Another patient’s transplant surgery has been delayed," UH spokesperson George Stamatis wrote in a statement.

UH has notified the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) about the incident. UNOS is the organization that manages the national organ transplant system.

In the meantime, UH is conducting an investigation and has placed two of its caregivers on administrative leave pending the outcome of the review.

"We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families. We recognize they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest," Stamatis added.

You can read UH's full statement below:

"The University Hospitals Transplant Program is comprised of a highly qualified, multidisciplinary team of experts with decades of transplant care delivery and research experience. We are dismayed that an error recently occurred resulting in one patient receiving a kidney intended for another. The kidney is compatible and the patient is recovering as expected. Another patient’s transplant surgery has been delayed.

We have notified the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), the organization that manages the national organ transplant system. We are also carefully reviewing this situation to understand what led to the error and to ensure that such an event will never happen again. Two of our caregivers are on administrative leave pending the determinations of our investigation.