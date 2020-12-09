Northeast Ohio police department mourning loss of K9 officer

K9 Ricco served as a narcotics and tracking K9.

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Valley View Police Department, in northeast Ohio, is mourning the loss of one of its K9 officers.

K9 officer Ricco, just 1 1/2 years old, passed away Friday after a medical condition caused his intestines to flip. He was rushed into emergency surgery but did not survive.

Ricco worked alongside Officer Crumbley and served as a narcotics and tracking K9.

In a Facebook post, the Newburgh Heights Police Department offered their condolences to Officer Crumbley and the rest of the department.

Ricco often assisted the Newburgh Heights Department with calls and OVI checkpoints.