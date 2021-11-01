Northeast Ohio officials searching for 3 children, missing since last week

Officials say the children may be in the company of 33-year-old Bryan Godfrey.

WAYNE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Officials in Wayne County are asking for the public's assistance to locate three missing children who were last seen on October 27, in Shreve.

According to officials, Isabel, Remmington, and Wyatt Cruz were all last seen inside of a dark blue Dodge Caravan, license plate JLC 3641 on Wednesday around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of North Prospect Street.

Isabel, 11, has brown hair and brown eyes. Remington, 7, has brown hair and brown eyes. Wyatt, 5, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say the children may be in the company of 33-year-old Bryan Godfrey, described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Godfrey weighs approximately 265 pounds and stands 6 feet tall.