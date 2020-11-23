Man leaves $3,000 tip for a beer as Cleveland club closes for virus

CLEVELAND — The workers at Nighttown are certainly going through a stressful time, what with the jazz club set to close temporarily due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. But despite it all, they found themselves wonderfully surprised by a very generous customer on Sunday.
Just before the Cedar Road establishment was set to close for the night and for the foreseeable future, a man came in and ordered a beer from the bar. The Stella Artois cost just $7.50, meaning most of us would've left a tip of maybe a dollar or two.
However, owner Brendan Ring and the rest of the staff were shocked to discover the man had left a $3,000 tip on the single drink. Ring was so taken aback by it that he ran after the customer to make sure it wasn't a mistake.
"Unbelievable but symbolic of the kind of quality folks we have know at Nighttown all these years," Ring wrote on Facebook. "I could post his name but I won’t as I think he wouldn’t want that but all my waitstaff and myself and humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture."
Nighttown will unfortunately not be offering takeout on Thanksgiving, and the shut down is another blow for the location that's already been hit by the pandemic. Still, the gift is sure to be a boost for staffers during this difficult time.