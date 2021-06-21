Newark man says he's out $7,000 after unemployment mix-up

Charles Ream says the money went to a bank account that he has never opened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Newark man says he is out $7,000 after his unemployment money went to a bank account he has never opened.

Charles Ream, 51, says on March 16, 2021, his benefit year was over and he reapplied for regular unemployment. On March 20, he says received a text message at 2 a.m. that said there was a problem with his unemployment claim.

He said he called ODJFS and was told there was an issue with his Social Security number. He said he called to verify and someone on the phone told him they needed more information.

“They asked for copies of my SSI card, birth certificate, driver’s license, passport, W-2s, proof of residence and proof of bank account,” he said.

So Ream waited in hopes his claim would be approved.

“On May 3, I called and they said they never received any of my info. I got mad as I had repeatedly asked when I called if they had the information,” Ream said. Then on May 5, 2021, I was disallowed and filed an appeal. I heard nothing about the appeal and then on June 1, I received a notice of eligibility issue again so I called."

Ream said he talked to someone with ODJFS and they said all of his information was good and it would be cleared for payment.

"On June 2, it was paid out so I waited a couple days for it to get to my checking account,” he said.

That’s when he realized the money wasn’t there.

“It really hurt as I had used up all of my savings waiting on an answer from them and I thought I was going to be able to make it until my industry fully opens back up,” he said.

This is the second person who has contacted 10TV about the exact same issue.

Neither of them said they logged onto a bogus website and said they used their laptop computer or iPhone to correspond with ODJFS.

10TV contacted ODJFS to get an explanation:

“There are many ways this could have happened. The incorrect bank information could have been inputted when the claim was originally set up, the claimant could have accidentally entered incorrect banking information, or the claimant could be the victim of identity theft. We continue to assist claimants who indicate that their bank account information was changed by someone other than them. Once we receive a report of this happening, we take several actions:

We work directly with the claimant to verify their identity.

We recommend that they change the PIN number attached to their unemployment benefits and also their PIN security question.

We recommend that they check their accounts every week for banking or personal information changes.

We notify the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General, which is working with the FBI’s Cybercrimes unit to shut down these sites and identify and apprehend the perpetrators,” said Tom Betti with the Office of Communications for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

As for Ream, he believes he did nothing wrong and just wants his money.