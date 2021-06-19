National Weather Service conducting survey in Mercer County to confirm if tornado moved through area

Officials say there is plenty of evidence of straight-line wind damage that also happened during Friday's severe weather.

MERCER COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The National Weather Service will conduct a storm damage survey Saturday in Mercer County to confirm if a tornado touched down in the area.

Based on radar information and reports from people in the area, it is believed a tornado caused damage in the county's Fort Recovery area.

Officials say there is plenty of evidence of straight-line wind damage that also happened during Friday's severe weather.

Details about the survey plan and timing will be determined with local emergency management officials.

The National Weather Service will also exam radar information and damage reports to determine if further locations will need surveys.

Anyone who has seen weather-related damage is asked to report it to the National Weather Service by calling (937) 383-0031.