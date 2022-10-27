National Drug Take-Back Day: Where you can dispose of prescription pills this Saturday

Ohioans who have unused or expired prescription pills that they need to dispose of are encouraged to drop them off at a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd annual National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29.

The free national event provides people with a list of locations where they can safely dispose of prescription pills that are no longer needed.

Ohioans who have unused or expired prescription pills that they need to dispose of are encouraged to drop them off at a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find your nearest collection site here.

The DEA, SWACO and local law enforcement agencies will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs. Syringes, sharps and any illicit drugs will not be accepted. Any liquid medications should be sealed in their original container to be accepted.

In addition to medications, the DEA is also collecting any vaping devices and cartridges as long as lithium batteries are removed.

According to a release from the DEA, the CDC estimates that in the United States, approximately 107,622 people died as the result of a drug poisoning last year. This means that someone in the United States is dying of a drug poisoning every five minutes.

The government initiative aims to educate communities on the proper disposal of pills, helping prevent children and pets from accidentally ingesting them and preventing them from entering waterways.

“I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep our communities safe and healthy,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to combat the drug poisoning epidemic and protect the safety and health of communities across the United States.”

A list of local sites where you dispose of medications is included below:

BEXLEY

Bexley Police Department

559 North Cassingham Road

BLENDON TOWNSHIP

Blendon Township Police Dept (back of building)

6340 Hempstead Rd. Westerville

COLUMBUS (2 Locations)

Columbus Public Health

240 Parsons Avenue

Accepting dry pills, patches, pet medication, vitamins and

needles/sharps (in puncture-resistant container)

Columbus Fire Training Academy

3639 Parsons Ave

Accepting dry pills & liquid medicines

DUBLIN

Dublin Police Department

6565 Commerce Parkway

GROVEPORT

Groveport Police Department

5690 Clyde Moore Dr.

HILLIARD

Hilliard Division of Police

5171 Northwest Pkwy

NEW ALBANY

New Albany Police Department / Plain Township Fire Department

9500 Johnstown Road

SHARON TOWNSHIP

Sharon Township Police Department

95 E. Wilson Bridge Road

REYNOLDSBURG

Reynoldsburg Police Department

7240 East Main Street

UPPER ARLINGTON

Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center

3600 Tremont Road

WESTERVILLE

Walgreens Pharmacy

748 North State St.

WORTHINGTON

Worthington Division of Police

6555 Worthington Galena Road

Kroger Locations

Accepting dry pills, liquid medicines, aerosols, creams, patches

Collection Site in their Parking Lots