National Drug Take-Back Day: Where you can dispose of prescription pills this Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Drug Enforcement Administration's 23rd annual National Drug Take-Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29.
The free national event provides people with a list of locations where they can safely dispose of prescription pills that are no longer needed.
Ohioans who have unused or expired prescription pills that they need to dispose of are encouraged to drop them off at a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find your nearest collection site here.
The DEA, SWACO and local law enforcement agencies will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other forms of prescription drugs. Syringes, sharps and any illicit drugs will not be accepted. Any liquid medications should be sealed in their original container to be accepted.
In addition to medications, the DEA is also collecting any vaping devices and cartridges as long as lithium batteries are removed.
According to a release from the DEA, the CDC estimates that in the United States, approximately 107,622 people died as the result of a drug poisoning last year. This means that someone in the United States is dying of a drug poisoning every five minutes.
The government initiative aims to educate communities on the proper disposal of pills, helping prevent children and pets from accidentally ingesting them and preventing them from entering waterways.
“I encourage everyone across the country to dispose of unneeded medications to help keep our communities safe and healthy,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to combat the drug poisoning epidemic and protect the safety and health of communities across the United States.”
A list of local sites where you dispose of medications is included below:
BEXLEY
Bexley Police Department
559 North Cassingham Road
BLENDON TOWNSHIP
Blendon Township Police Dept (back of building)
6340 Hempstead Rd. Westerville
COLUMBUS (2 Locations)
Columbus Public Health
240 Parsons Avenue
Accepting dry pills, patches, pet medication, vitamins and
needles/sharps (in puncture-resistant container)
Columbus Fire Training Academy
3639 Parsons Ave
Accepting dry pills & liquid medicines
DUBLIN
Dublin Police Department
6565 Commerce Parkway
GROVEPORT
Groveport Police Department
5690 Clyde Moore Dr.
HILLIARD
Hilliard Division of Police
5171 Northwest Pkwy
NEW ALBANY
New Albany Police Department / Plain Township Fire Department
9500 Johnstown Road
SHARON TOWNSHIP
Sharon Township Police Department
95 E. Wilson Bridge Road
REYNOLDSBURG
Reynoldsburg Police Department
7240 East Main Street
UPPER ARLINGTON
Upper Arlington Municipal Services Center
3600 Tremont Road
WESTERVILLE
Walgreens Pharmacy
748 North State St.
WORTHINGTON
Worthington Division of Police
6555 Worthington Galena Road
Kroger Locations
Accepting dry pills, liquid medicines, aerosols, creams, patches
Collection Site in their Parking Lots
- Columbus, 3637 S. High Street
- Columbus, 1375 Chambers Road
- Canal Winchester, 6095 Gender Road
- Dublin, 7100 Hospital Drive
- Gahanna, 300 S. Hamilton Rd.
- Hilliard, 4656 Cemetery Road
- Westerville, 55 W. Schrock Road