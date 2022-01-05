Nan Whaley announces former Cleveland Heights Mayor Cheryl Stephens as pick for lieutenant governor

Whaley has chosen Cheryl Stephens, Cuyahoga County councilmember and former mayor of Cleveland Heights, as her running mate.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announced on Wednesday her pick for lieutenant governor should she be elected governor of Ohio.

Whaley has chosen Cheryl Stephens, Cuyahoga County councilmember and former mayor of Cleveland Heights, as her running mate.

"I’ve known Cheryl for years, since we both served as mayors of our cities, and she’s exactly the type of leader we don’t have enough of in this state," Whaley said.

Stephens also serves as CEO of the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation.

Whaley announced her run for governor back in April, at the time saying, “It’s time Ohioans had a government — and a governor — who works for us, not for themselves.”

Whaley, a Democrat, was first elected mayor of Dayton in 2013. She ran for Ohio governor in 2017, but dropped out to endorse Richard Cordray, who lost to Mike DeWine in 2018.

"I’ve spent my career fighting so that everyone has the opportunity to own a home and so that families can build wealth and leave something behind for their kids," said Stephens. "Together, Nan and I will help build that dream for all Ohioans."

Whaley’s current term as mayor ends in 2022 and she announced earlier this year she does not plan to seek re-election.