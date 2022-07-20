Monkeypox vaccine not available in Ohio, testing is limited

The Ohio Department of Health reports seven cases of the virus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monkeypox vaccines remain limited across the country.

While cases remain low in Ohio, Columbus Public Health said it is working with state and federal partners on the next steps and are prepared to offer vaccines if and when they are available.

This, as a local infectious disease expert is teaming up with a famous name to get the correct information out there -- fast.

Nina West went live on Instagram Wednesday with OhioHealth infectious disease specialist, Dr. Joe Gastaldo to offer an in-depth Q and A for the facts about monkeypox.

“I'm always a big believer of knowledge being power,” said Dr. Gastaldo. “There's a lot of fear and anxiety about monkeypox."

This week, the former FDA commissioner warned it may be too late to get control of the outbreak across the U.S.

"We made a lot of the same mistakes we made with COVID with this. Having a very narrow case definition, not having enough testing early enough, not deploying vaccines in an aggressive fashion. Now this is firmly embedded in the community,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb on “Face the Nation.”

10TV asked Dr. Joe Gastaldo for his take on that.

"There are many opportunities in areas we need to improve,” Gastaldo said.

Happening now- listening in to an Instagram live with @Dr_Infection & @NinaWest about #monkeypox. Dr. Gastaldo is teaming up with Nina West to get info out there to as many people as possible. There are 7 cases in Ohio, according to ODH. #10TV pic.twitter.com/KkTqSZGkY8 — Lindsey Mills (@LindseyMills7) July 20, 2022

The examples he said: testing, vaccine supply, and education.

“There's a lot of misinformation about monkeypox. There's an opportunity to really engage people about how monkeypox presents what it looks like how monkeypox is spread,” he said.

In Ohio, on June 13, the first case was reported. Fast forward to today, the Ohio Department of Health reports 7 cases.

Testing is limited. Here's how it works:

“For somebody to get tested for monkeypox, you have to have skin mouth or genital lesions,” explained Dr. Gastaldo. “If the lesions aren't there, you can't test somebody. testing involves a swab, the same type of swab that we use for COVID-19. You have to swab the base of the lesion and then have to send it to a lab for guess what, PCR testing."

There is one vaccine and access is limited across the country.