Mapmaking panel passes legislative maps previously rejected by Ohio Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio's political mapmaking panel passed a set of legislative maps on Thursday that was previously rejected by the state's Supreme Court.

The Ohio Redistricting Committee passed the maps with a 4-3 vote, with one Republican voting against approving the maps.

The state Supreme Court has said that set of maps — like the first, second and fourth — are an unconstitutional gerrymander unduly favoring Republicans.

A three-panel judge ruled last month in a separate federal lawsuit that if the committee could not pass an alternative set of maps, they would impose the commission's third set of Ohio House and Senate District maps on May 28.