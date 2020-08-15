Friend of Dayton shooter serving sentence at West Virginia prison

DAYTON, Ohio — The man who bought body armor and other accessories for Dayton shooter Conner Betts is serving time in a federal prison in West Virginia.
An attorney for 25-year-old Ethan Kollie confirms he reported to a facility in Morgantown, West Virginia on August 5. He is scheduled to be released on June 29, 2022.
Kollie was charged with violating federal weapon laws after he lied on a federal form when he bought a gun that was not used in the shooting.
Authorities say Kollie admitted to buying body armor, a drum magazine and the part of an AR-15 for Betts and keeping it inside his apartment. Kollie later helped Betts assemble the weapon, according to Kollie's lawyer.
On August 4, 2019, Betts shot and killed nine people, including his own sister, in the Oregon District of Dayton. Twenty-seven other people were also hurt in the shooting.