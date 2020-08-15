Friend of Dayton shooter serving sentence at West Virginia prison

An attorney for 25-year-old Ethan Kollie confirms he reported to a facility in Morgantownon August 5.

DAYTON, Ohio — The man who bought body armor and other accessories for Dayton shooter Conner Betts is serving time in a federal prison in West Virginia.

An attorney for 25-year-old Ethan Kollie confirms he reported to a facility in Morgantown, West Virginia on August 5. He is scheduled to be released on June 29, 2022.

Kollie was charged with violating federal weapon laws after he lied on a federal form when he bought a gun that was not used in the shooting.

Authorities say Kollie admitted to buying body armor, a drum magazine and the part of an AR-15 for Betts and keeping it inside his apartment. Kollie later helped Betts assemble the weapon, according to Kollie's lawyer.