Man walks marathon in southwest Ohio hospital after defeating cancer for third time

Jonathan Sams has now conquered the disease three times and is no stranger to chemotherapy. He also knows what it takes to beat cancer.

CINCINNATI — A southwest Ohio man has created national buzz while battling his third round of cancer.

"I've had cancer three times, and so I think I'm in a better position. I think to help people think through it and to not be afraid, to think about where they're going and not let cancer overcome me. Instead, I think it's my job to overcome cancer. And, I think it's all of our jobs to overcome whatever difficulty is going on in our lives," Sams said.

Sams was diagnosed when he was 14, then at 39 and most recently in May. While the treatments are brutal, cancer doesn't get him down.

"One of the things I like to say is everyday is an awesome day, it's just up to me to live up to it and so, yeah, I want to encourage people through this," Sams said.

Three days during his most recent hospital stay, Sams walked a marathon. He walked 26.2 miles inside the hallways of the University of Cincinnat Medical Center while receiving treatment.

Sams, a husband and father of four, called it the marathon of purpose.

"You know I walked a marathon in a day. Each one of you, you walk a marathon everyday of your lives. And, I want you to make those lives worth while and I don't want you to be afraid. Whatever the obstacle I want you to overcome it. I believe in you," Sams said.

Sams wasn't wasn't alone -- a friend walked alongside him.

People across the country walked too. No matter the distance, Sams said it proves, in life, no one ever walks alone.