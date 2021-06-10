Cincinnati man sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape of 4 women

Stoney Brown was sentenced on Tuesday following a plea deal.

CINCINNATI — A man who raped four women in the 1990s in Ohio was sentenced to more than two decades in prison Tuesday.

Stoney Brown, 63, accepted a plea deal Monday. He pleaded guilty to four counts of rape. In exchange, 15 other felonies were dismissed.

In a letter to the court, one victim explained how Brown shattered her soul.

“The worst day of my life was the day Stoney Brown invaded my home in the middle of the night ... he held a knife to my throat, threatened to kill me,” the victim wrote.

She was 22-year-old at the time, living near the University of Cincinnati when she was raped.

“I felt like I was not just raped one night, but instead I was raped hundreds of times because I could not stop reliving it,” the victim wrote.

In her letter, the victim asked judge Jennifer Branch to reject Brown’s plea. After accepting the plea, Branch sentenced Brown to 23 years in prison.

Detectives only tied Browns to the rapes last year through DNA and an ancestry database. He was arrested last May.

Brown worked as a traffic engineer for the city of Cincinnati for three decades before retiring last year.

Three of his victims were Cincinnati students. A fifth woman, also a student in 1990, said she was raped by Brown. He was never charged in her case.

She said since so much time had passed, she never expected him to be caught. Now she hopes his sentence will bring her closure.