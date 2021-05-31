Man gets 4 life terms plus 98 years in Ohio robbery slayings

Sentences in all three cases were imposed in separate hearings allowing relatives of the victims to speak either in person or by video.

A man was sentenced to four life terms without parole in a series of shooting deaths during robberies in Ohio about five years ago, including the death of a university student killed during a pizza shop robbery and a mother and son slain in their home.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison McCarty sentenced 27-year-old Shaquille Anderson Friday to four consecutive sentences plus an additional 98 years in prison for his role in the murder of 21-year-old University of Akron student Zakaria Husein and three other people in robberies between December 2015 and June 2016.

Sentences in all three cases, delayed for more than a year because of the pandemic, were imposed in separate hearings allowing relatives of the victims to speak either in person or by video.

Husein was killed during a December 2015 robbery at his family business, Premium New York Style Pizza. Surveillance video from inside the store showed a man wearing a mask demand money and shoot Husein before fleeing with the cash.