Man charged with kidnapping, abduction in connection to AMBER Alert for 5-year-old northeast Ohio girl

Jonathan Stinnett, who is accused of taking 5-year-old Ana Burke, was arrested in Illinois.

CANTON, Ohio — A man accused of kidnapping and abducting a 5-year-old girl in northeast Ohio is in custody in Illinois.

Authorities in Illinois held a press briefing Saturday to share more details on the recovery of Ana Burke and the arrest of Jonathan Stinnett.

The 5-year-old was reported missing after she was last seen at a Goodwill store in Canton Thursday evening, police said.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said that on Friday evening, deputies were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked along a field entrance in Bloomington. Sandage said there was a man inside the vehicle.

After running a check on the plate, police learned that there was an outstanding warrant for Stinnett and an active AMBER active for Ana.

Sandage said Stinnett was asleep in the front seat and Ana was in the back seat of the van.

Stinnett was taken into custody without incident, Sandage said.

The AMBER Alert was canceled after Ana was safely taken into police protection. She was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Stinnett, who is charged with kidnapping and abduction, is currently being held in the McLean County Detention Facility in Illinois.