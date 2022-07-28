Passage of CHIPS Act allows Intel to 'build further out' in Ohio, Husted says

The passage of the $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act could invite a whole lot more fabrication plants at the New Albany site.

Example video title will go here for this video

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said with the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act Wednesday, he expects Intel executives to be in Ohio next week to announce what this means for the project in western Licking County.

The company canceled a groundbreaking ceremony until the bill passed, and its CEO has threatened to expand in Europe where incentive packages were already in place.

The passage of the $52 billion CHIPS and Science Act could invite a whole lot more fabrication plants at the New Albany site.

"They've given us every reassurance that if the CHIPS act passes, they will build as fast as they can," said Husted while making an appearance at the Ohio State Fair.

What does that mean?

Instead of one phase, Hust said money from the CHIPS Act will pay for four more phases which include a packaging plant.

"There are no promises beyond phase one right now, but we've always been told by Intel that if the CHIPS Act passed that would give them the capital to build out further beyond phase one. We fully expect them to do that although there's been no announcement at this point," he said.

To get here Ohio showered the company with $2 billion in tax incentives including:

$600 million in direct cash which is conditional on Intel building two fabrication plants and can be clawed back should Intel not deliver.

$691 million in infrastructure spending to pay for new water lines, roadways and a "state-of-the-art" water reclamation facility.

$650 million (estimated) in job creation tax credits. Intel will file annual reports on the site's full-time employees to earn the credit.

10TV asked Husted if the incentives stop there.

"I expect like everything we do, if there are more jobs and Intel is going to do more then there will be more incentives to support that growth, in particular in areas of infrastructure like more roads and water because we will need to supply the infrastructure to provide more growth," he said.

The deal to lure Intel to Ohio was largely done without public comment.

Husted said those seeking documents about the deal should have them.

"Everything we do will be made public. All that government is doing will be made public or is public, and all that JobsOhio will do will be made public," he said.

As for those displaced by the semiconductor plant, Husted said he's heard from those in support and against the project.

"I know there are some people that don't like this but also know there are people who think very highly of it. You talk to some of the farmers whose land went from $5,000 an acre to $50,000 an acre, they kind of like it," said Husted.