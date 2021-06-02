6 injured in shooting at celebration of life in Springfield

According to Springfield police, a 911 caller initially reported the shooting around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say a shooting at a celebration of life event in a southwestern Ohio community has left six people wounded.

Gov. Mike DeWine said two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting in Springfield, but their names have not been released and it’s not clear if either person has been formally charged.

According to Springfield police, a 911 caller initially reported the shooting around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

As emergency responders made their way to the site, more 911 calls came in reporting that multiple people had been shot by at least one shooter who wore a mask covering his face.

The six victims had gathered for a celebration of life event to honor someone who passed away years ago. It was being held in a former barbershop or beauty salon that had closed years ago and is now rented out for private parties and events, authorities said.

Five were being treated at a hospital for injuries that aren't considered life-threatening. The sixth was flown to another hospital, and details on that person’s condition weren't disclosed.