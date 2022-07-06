LeBron James Family Foundation to build new medical care center in Akron

The LeBron James Family Foundation announced plans on Tuesday for I Promise HealthQuarters, a community-based primary care center.

AKRON, Ohio — NBA superstar LeBron James says he is opening up a medical facility in his hometown of Akron.

The LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF) announced plans on Tuesday for I Promise HealthQuarters, a community-based primary care center.

Sharing the news on Twitter, James said, "It takes a village to help raise a kid and make a true difference! Love my kids and their families!"

In a news release, LJFF said the HealthQuarters would offer medical, dental, and optometry support. Additionally, it will offer an on-site lab and mental health services, while a reduced-cost pharmacy would be provided by AxessPointe, Coleman Health Services and the Peg's Foundation.

“As we continue to listen and respond to what our families need, our work continues to expand in ways we never dreamed of,” Michele Campbell, Executive Director of the LeBron James Family Foundation, said in a news release. “Access to affordable health care has always been a critical need for our families – and further heightened by the pandemic – so we began rallying our community to bring the experts together under one trusted roof. Being able to provide this important resource for the entire community is only possible because we have incredible partners that share our We Are Family philosophy.”

The new HealthQuarters is within walking distance of the I Promise School, which opened in 2018 with the mission to help the most at-risk students and families in Akron.

It will be directly across the street from the foundation’s House Three Thirty, a hub that helps with job training and financial literacy.

Construction for HealthQuarters is expected to start soon and is slated to open in 2023.