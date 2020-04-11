'Awful, shameful': LeBron James calls for justice after murder of high school teammate's sister

"My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel!"

AKRON, Ohio — Police in Akron are continuing to investigate the shooting death of Ericka Weems, who was found dead at her home in the 900 block of Hardesty Blvd. on Monday.

Ericka Weems is the sister of Brandon Weems, a former St. Vincent St. Mary basketball teammate of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. James and Weems continue to be close friends and the news of Ericka Weems' death prompted LeBron to put out an emotional message on social media.

"AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems"

AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

Following his time together with LeBron James, Brandon Weems moved on to play college basketball at Walsh University before starting his coaching career with stops at Kentucky, Drexel, and Oakland University. He reunited with James in 2015, becoming a college scout with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In 2017, he was promoted to the post of Director of Scouting for the Cavs.

On Wednesday evening, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman provided the following statement about the death of Ericka Weems:

"The entire Cavaliers organization was terribly saddened to learn about the recent tragic death of Brandon Weems’ sister Ericka. Our hearts are heavy and filled with pain over this senseless act. We express our deepest condolences to Brandon, the entire Weems family, their loved ones, and the Akron community. We will be with Brandon throughout this extremely difficult time and will offer our assistance and resources to help find justice for Ericka."

According to police, Ericka Weems suffered several gunshot wounds including a fatal shot to her head. No information on a motive or potential suspects has been released.

Anyone with information about her murder is asked to contact the Akron Police Department.