Lebanon becomes first city in Ohio to ban abortions

Anyone who performs the procedure could be charged with a misdemeanor and face up to a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

A city in Southwest Ohio became the first in the state to ban abortions.

The Lebanon City Council passed the ban on Tuesday evening.

The council voted 6-0 to pass the ordinance. According to WCPO, a seventh member submitted a letter of resignation hours before the vote.

Currently, there are no abortion clinics in Lebanon but the ordinance would outlaw any from coming to the city.

WCPO reported a Texas-based advocacy group called Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn helped create the measure.