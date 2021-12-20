'Finally Free!': Christian Aid Ministries reveals details of missionaries kidnapping, eventual escape

Chief Spokesperson West Showalter provided a timeline of which the 17 missionaries were kidnapped to when the group finally made it to safety.

BERLIN, Ohio — For the first time Monday, Christian Aid Ministries provided more information on the release and escape of 17 of its missionaries. They were captured while leaving an orphanage in Haiti on Oct. 16.

The missionaries were serving in Haiti as part of a multi-year mission trip.

According to leaders of the faith group, the kidnapping happened less than ten minutes after they left the orphanage.

The organization said they saw a roadblock and attempted to turn around. That’s when a pickup truck cut them off and gang members surrounded the van.

According to Weston Showalter, Christian Aid Ministries’ chief spokesperson, the gang members placed a vehicle in front and behind the van and escorted them to the place where they would be held. The one Canadian member of the group was driving the van.

While being held hostage they were kept in small spaces and eventually allowed to spend some of their time outside. They were provided necessities like toothbrushes and toilet paper.

The youngest child -- ten months old -- was provided baby food.

The missionaries all had access to drinking water but at times -- not enough. They spent all hours of the day praying, singing, and eventually -- planning their escape.

"When they sensed the timing was right they found a way to open the door that was closed and blocked, filed silently to the path that they had chosen to follow, and quickly left the place that they were held, despite the fact that numerous guards were close by,” explained Weston Showalter, chief spokesperson for Christian Aid Ministries.

Weston said they walked roughly ten miles.

“After a number of hours of walking the day began to dawn and they eventually found someone who helped them make a phone call for help,” he said. “They were finally free!”

All 17 missionaries are now home and safe, and as we learned Monday from leaders of the Ohio-based faith group, 12 escaped for their freedom less than one week ago.

Five of the 17 captured were previously released in late November and earlier this month.

As for whether Christian Aid Ministries will be going back to Haiti -- they say they are taking a pause for now.

TIMELINE:

Oct. 16 — Missionaries were kidnapped after leaving an orphanage. Their van was surrounded and they were escorted to the first of several locations they would be held. The group consisted of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian.

Oct. 17 — One day later we learned more about the gang believed to have kidnapped the missionaries. It was said to be the 400 Mawozo gang.

Oct. 19 — The White House press secretary says the FBI and other U.S. agencies were part of a coordinated effort to free the missionaries.

Oct. 20 — Gang members demanded $1 million ransom per person.

Nov. 21 — Fast forward a month – two of the 17 members being held hostage were freed.

Dec. 6 — Three more were released.

Dec. 15 — According to Showalter, the remaining hostages escaped in the middle of the night – walking ten miles until they found someone who let them make a phone call for help.