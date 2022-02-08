Lawsuit alleges negligence in Ohio inmate's diabetes death

At issue is care received by Chavis Martinez at Corrections Center of Northwestern Ohio in Stryker.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Corrections and medical officials at an Ohio jail mishandled an inmate with diabetes and their indifference led to his death last year, according to a federal lawsuit.

Jail employees and staff with Tennessee-based Southern Health Partners failed to provide Martinez with needed insulin even though he reported he was a Type 1 diabetic after his arrival, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Toledo last week, and records show he had dangerously elevated blood sugar levels on admittance,

Jail records show Martinez, 28, received only one dose of insulin despite his condition, the lawsuit said.