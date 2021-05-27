Kings Island shortening hours due to staffing issues; offering more than 50 full-time positions

The park said daily operations will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until June 10. After that date, the park will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island announced on Thursday it's shortening its hours for the next two weeks to address staffing issues.

In an email to season pass holders, the park said daily operations will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until June 10. After that date, the park will be open from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The address the labor issues, Kings Island posted on Facebook they are adding more than 50 full-time, year-round positions to its food and beverage team.

In addition, they are also bumping season and part-time pay to $15 an hour.

The jobs come with additional benefits such as free admission, free tickets for friends and family and other perks.

Kings Island said people wanting to go to Soak City Water Park, which opens May 29, need to make a reservation. There are no reservations left for this weekend.

The park encourages guests to visit its website for the latest updates.

Earlier this month, Cedar Point, whose parent company also owns Kings Island, announced they will not open on certain June dates also due to staffing issues.