Kings Island to be open weekends only for the rest of the season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island has released its fall schedule and starting Saturday, the amusement park will mostly be open on weekends only for the rest of the season.

The park will be closed Monday through Friday.

The exception to that is that the park will be open on Labor Day, September 7.

Kings Island announced earlier this month it would not hold Halloween Haunt or WinterFest this year.

The park will host Tricks and Treats Fall Fest on weekends from September 26 to November 1.

The final day for this year's season will be Sunday, November 1.

