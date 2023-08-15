Judge finds Ohio teen guilty in 100 mph crash that killed boyfriend, another passenger

Mackenzie Shirilla was 17 when she drove her 2018 Toyota Camry 100 mph into a building on July 31, 2022.

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A northern Ohio judge found a 19-year-old woman guilty of intentionally driving her car into a brick wall to kill her boyfriend and another passenger who was in the car last year.

Three people inside the vehicle — Shirilla, her boyfriend Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan — were found unconscious and not breathing. Russo and Flanagan were pronounced dead at the scene, but Shirilla survived.

“This was not reckless driving. This was murder," said Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Nancy Margaret Russo moments before announcing her decision in the bench trial Monday afternoon.

“The video clearly shows the purpose and intent of the defendant," Judge Russo said when announcing her verdict. "She chose a course of death and destruction that day.”

Judge Russo found Shirilla guilty of murder, aggravated vehicular homicide and felonious assault. Russo said Shirilla had "a mission" and executed it "with precision."

"She morphs from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels as she makes her way down the street," Russo said. "Mackenzie alone made the decision to drive the car, to drive an obscure route, a route she visited a few days before, and a route not routinely taken by her. Mackenzie alone chose a time to make the drive, early in the morning, when any reasonable person would expect a few people would be nearby to witness it or offer life-saving assistance."

The prosecution said Shirilla crashed the car to end her toxic and tumultuous relationship with Russo.

Shirilla's defense attorney wouldn't comment on the verdict, but her mother said she is shocked by the murder conviction and completely disagrees with the judge. She wants an appeal.