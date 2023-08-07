Ohio lawmaker's home burns down after garage fire in Hardin County

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KENTON, Ohio — Ohio state Rep. Jon Cross said he lost his home in Hardin County over the weekend when it caught on fire.

On Saturday, the Kenton Fire Department received a call about a garage fire in the 1600 block of Maureen Drive around 9:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and found the house fully engulfed in flames.

The fire department said Cross and his family safely made it out of the house. No injuries were reported.

“Christina Q. Cross, Carson, Connor, Buckeye and I are very, very grateful for the love and prayers from our community and many friends near and far! We thank GOD we are all safe, as well as our neighbors and first responders.,” Rep. Cross said on social media. “The fire didn’t win! We may have lost the house, the cars and everything else, but the flags still fly and our spirit is still strong!”

Cross is serving his third term in the Ohio House of Representatives, representing northwest Ohio's 83rd District, according to the website. The district includes Hancock, Hardin and a portion of Logan counties.

Cross currently serves on the Speaker’s leadership team as the Assistant Majority Floor Leader for the 135th General Assembly and is a member of the House Energy and Natural Resources, Finance, and Government Oversight Committees.