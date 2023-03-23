Kasich announces new role with MSNBC, NBC News

His on-air debut was made during “The Beat” with Ari Melber where they discussed questions about the GOP’s future.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich announced that he has taken on a new role for NBC News and MSNBC.

Kasich will be joining the newsrooms as a political analyst. He tweeted Monday, "Grateful for the opportunity to start this new chapter as a political analyst for NBCNews and MSNBC."

His on-air debut was made during “The Beat” with Ari Melber where they discussed questions about the GOP’s future.

Kasich served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 to 2001 and as Ohio’s governor from 2011 to 2019 before seeking a presidential nomination from the Republican Party. He ran against former President Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election.