Joe Burrow asks how can anyone dismiss Black people's pain as nothing

Athens County native and Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow has never been one to avoid sharing his stance on social issues.

In May, Burrow called out for people to listen to the black community regarding racial injustices following the death of George Floyd.

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) May 29, 2020

Then on Thursday, Burrow responded to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

"How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing. How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than “I stand with you,” Burrow tweeted.

How can you hear the pain Black people are going through and dismiss it as nothing. How can you hear the pain and respond with anything other than “I stand with you.” — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) August 27, 2020

Blake was shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. He is expected to survive but family members say he is currently paralyzed from the waist down.

Burrow's message comes one day after multiple players in the NBA boycotted their playoff games to protest Blake's shooting.