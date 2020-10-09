Dr. Joan Duwve named as new director of Ohio Department of Health

Dr. Duwve is replacing Dr. Amy Acton who stepped down from the position in June.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Dr. Joan Duwve has agreed to become the new director of the Ohio Department of Health.

DeWine said Dr. Duwve, a native Ohioan, is a medical doctor with extensive experience in public health.

"Dr. Duwve shares my passion for and commitment to children’s issues and many other pressing public health issues, including substance use treatment and prevention, lead paint awareness and remediation, suicide prevention, smoking cessation, and injury prevention," DeWine said.

Dr. Duwve is replacing Dr. Amy Acton who stepped down from the position in June. Lance Himes served as interim director after Dr. Acton's departure.

Recently, Dr. Duwve was working in South Carolina as the Director of Public Health at their Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Prior to that, she served Indiana Governors Mitch Daniels, Mike Pence, and Eric Holcomb as the Chief Medical Officer with the Indiana Department of Health and as the Medical Director for the Department’s Division of Public Health and Preparedness.

Dr. Duwve graduated from North Olmsted High School and The Ohio State University.

She received her Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan and her Medical Doctor degree from Johns Hopkins.