Officials release new details, bodycam footage from deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker

Jayland Walker was shot and killed by police following a vehicle and foot pursuit on June 27. Authorities said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

AKRON, Ohio — Officials in northeast Ohio released bodycam footage of last week's fatal shooting involving eight officers and a 25-year-old man who police say fled from a traffic stop.

The video released by the City of Akron and the Akron Police Department on Sunday included a narrated timeline of the events leading up to the shooting on June 27.

Text in the video said officers attempted to stop Walker for a traffic violation. Police said Walker refused to stop and drove away, leading to a pursuit.

WARNING: The video is expected to show violent and potentially graphic content that some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video showed a flash of light coming from the driver's seat of Walker's vehicle. Police said Walker fired gunshots at the cruisers.

The pursuit continued on the highway and through city streets for several minutes.

The video showed Walker's vehicle slowing down near an intersection on the city's south side. Walker exited the moving vehicle wearing a ski mask and ran from the scene on foot.

About eight officers chased after Walker on foot. One of them deployed a Taser to apprehend Walker but was unsuccessful.

Walker continued to run into a nearby parking lot. The video showed the officers firing multiple gunshots at Walker after he stopped and quickly turned around toward them.

Walker's body was blurred in the video at the request of family members.

Police said officers fired their guns because Walker made a motion that caused them to fear for their lives.

Social media posts claimed that about 90 rounds were fired and Walker was struck 60 times. Initial medical examiner reports indicated Walker suffered more than 60 gunshot wounds, although it is still being determined how many were entrance and exit wounds, according to Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett.

No officers were reportedly injured.

After doing an initial inspection inside Walker's vehicle, officers found a handgun, loaded magazine and a gold ring.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice in such cases.

Bobby DiCello, the attorney representing Walker's family, spoke after the press briefing, accusing Akron officials of only showing snapshots of the incident that turned Walker into a "masked monster with a gun."

"At the time he was shot, more than 90 or 60 [times] or whatever the unbelievable number will be, he was unarmed," DiCello stressed.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued a statement minutes after the press briefing, saying how the state Bureau of Crime Investigations is working to gather the evidence and answers around the deadly shooting.

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” Yost said. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”