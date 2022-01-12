BCI: Search warrant executed at Akron church where unlicensed funeral director was a pastor

Steve Irwin, a spokesman with the BCI, said the organization executed a search warrant on Tuesday as part of their investigation into Shawnte Hardin.

AKRON, Ohio — Investigators with the Ohio Bureau Criminal of Investigation searched a church in Akron where a man accused of operating an illegal funeral business used to be a senior pastor.

10TV took a report from a citizen who said she was in the church last weekend and saw cremated remains. BCI would not confirm what was found in the church.

Hardin has been indicted on a total of 44 charges in Lucas County, ranging from abuse of a corpse to representing as a funeral director while unlicensed.

Hardin pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Hardin has operated several businesses in Lucas, Cuyahoga, Summit and Franklin counties since 2019.