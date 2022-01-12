BCI: Search warrant executed at Akron church where unlicensed funeral director was a pastor

AKRON, Ohio — Investigators with the Ohio Bureau Criminal of Investigation searched a church in Akron where a man accused of operating an illegal funeral business used to be a senior pastor.
Steve Irwin, a spokesman with the BCI, said the organization executed a search warrant on Tuesday as part of their investigation into Shawnte Hardin.
10TV took a report from a citizen who said she was in the church last weekend and saw cremated remains. BCI would not confirm what was found in the church.
Hardin has been indicted on a total of 44 charges in Lucas County, ranging from abuse of a corpse to representing as a funeral director while unlicensed.
Hardin pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Hardin has operated several businesses in Lucas, Cuyahoga, Summit and Franklin counties since 2019.
Last September, two bodies were taken from Hardin's business in Columbus by the BCI. The Ohio Attorney General's Office said Hardin was using the location for makeshift funeral services.