Scioto County authorities searching for inmate who escaped correctional facility

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a correctional facility in Scioto County Saturday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was alerted to two inmates who escaped from the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace around 8:40 p.m. by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, according to OSHP.

Local law enforcement agencies were notified and responded to the area. A release from OSHP says the Scioto County Code Red was also activated, which alerted residents of the incident.

One of the inmates, 45-year-old Timothy Moore, was captured quickly after escaping, but 42-year-old Eric Parkins remains at large.

OSHP says that Parkins, of Parkersburg, WV, was being held on drug-related charges. The OSHP wrote an “approach with caution” warning in his wanted poster and included that he has “violent tendencies.”

Parkins is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and tattoos behind his right ear, between the thumb and index finger on his left hand, and a ‘6″ and “8″ on his left ankle.

The incident remains under the investigation of OSHP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local law enforcement agency by calling 911 or the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol by calling 740-354-2888.