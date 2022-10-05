Hocking Hills to celebrate grand opening of lodge on Saturday

The lodge will feature 81 rooms for guests to stay in, a restaurant, grab-and-go café, pools and more.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After being under construction for two years, the Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center is officially set to open this weekend.

The new 74,000 square-foot lodge located on state Route 664 South will open to the public on Oct. 8. It features 81 rooms for guests to stay and a view of the surrounding Hocking Hills State Park.

“The Forest Pavilion and Pergola is going to be one of the most popular guest areas at the lodge,” Hocking Hills State Park Lodge and Conference Center General Manager Todd Tucker said. “Our staff is thrilled to welcome people to what will surely become an iconic spot in Hocking County."

The property includes full-service dining at the "Rock House Restaurant and Pub," a grab-and-go café, a formal event space that holds up to 230 people, fitness center, gift shop, indoor and outdoor pools and more.

“People have been bursting to get into this new, state-of-the-art lodge, and now we are beyond excited to finally welcome them,” Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz said. “Just in time for fabulous fall views, we hope the public will come and see what we’ve built, appreciate its beauty, and enjoy the new space with their loved ones.”

According to the website, a room with a king-sized bed runs for approximately $179 a night. Opening reservations begin as early as Oct. 9, ODNR stated in a release.