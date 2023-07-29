x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ohio

OSHP: 1 killed in helicopter crash near Springfield

Troopers were called to the area of East Possum Road near Interstate 70 on reports of a helicopter crash in a field.
Credit: WBNS-10TV
File photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon near Springfield, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers were called to the area of East Possum Road near Interstate 70 on reports of a helicopter crash in a field. When they arrived, they located the aircraft deep in a cornfield, WHIO reports.

In a statement to 10TV, the National Transportation Safety Board said that preliminary information shows the crash involving a Bell 206 helicopter happened around 12:10 p.m. The helicopter reportedly struck power lines during aerial application of a corn field.

NTSB is now investigating the incident.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

📺 10TV+ is available for free on Roku & Amazon Fire TV: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

More Videos

In Other News

Results of August special election could impact abortion rights amendment on November ballot

Before You Leave, Check This Out