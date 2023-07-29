OSHP: 1 killed in helicopter crash near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — At least one person is dead after a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon near Springfield, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called to the area of East Possum Road near Interstate 70 on reports of a helicopter crash in a field. When they arrived, they located the aircraft deep in a cornfield, WHIO reports.
In a statement to 10TV, the National Transportation Safety Board said that preliminary information shows the crash involving a Bell 206 helicopter happened around 12:10 p.m. The helicopter reportedly struck power lines during aerial application of a corn field.
NTSB is now investigating the incident.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.
