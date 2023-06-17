'Shots fired' call prompts heavy police presence in Dayton; residents asked to shelter in place

Officers received a call of shots being fired at 11:26 a.m. in the 400 block of Linden Avenue in the Hearthstone neighborhood.

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is asking residents in the area to stay inside their homes Saturday afternoon after a report of shots being fired prompted a response from multiple agencies, including SWAT officers.

Officers received a call of shots being fired at 11:26 a.m. in the 400 block of Linden Avenue in the Hearthstone neighborhood. Police said it is not an active shooter incident, though people are being asked to avoid the area.

#ALERT Please continue to avoid the area near the 400 block of Linden Avenue. If you are a resident in the area, please remain inside your home. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 17, 2023

No injuries or victims were reported.

Dayton police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT officers responded to the incident.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as we learn more.

