'Shots fired' call prompts heavy police presence in Dayton; residents asked to shelter in place

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Police Department is asking residents in the area to stay inside their homes Saturday afternoon after a report of shots being fired prompted a response from multiple agencies, including SWAT officers.
Officers received a call of shots being fired at 11:26 a.m. in the 400 block of Linden Avenue in the Hearthstone neighborhood. Police said it is not an active shooter incident, though people are being asked to avoid the area.
No injuries or victims were reported.
Dayton police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT officers responded to the incident.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as we learn more.
